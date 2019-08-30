Margaret Qualley and Pete Davidson
Margaret Qualley and Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson, Margaret Qualley spotted in Italy amid dating rumours

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:49 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Shortly after rumours of actor-comedian Pete Davidson dating 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' fame Margaret Qualley surfaced, the two were seen arriving at the Venice's Marco Polo Airport together.
The pair got their bags and stopped to talk to a fan, who approached them for getting clicked, reported E! News.
The two stars definitely looked like a couple and were spotting laughing together, although there wasn't any excessive PDA, an insider told the outlet. As per the source, they left the airport together with a third person and hopped into the same car.
Us Weekly earlier reported that Davidson and Qualley are planning to make their red carpet debut together at the Venice Film Festival, which kicked off on Wednesday and is scheduled through September 7.
Qualley is set to appear in Amazon's 'Seberg', which will debut at the festival on Friday. Needless to say, the timing of the pair to make a red carpet debut fits perfectly with the occasion.
Last year, Davidson star was engaged to singer Ariana Grande after a whirlwind romance. However, news of the duo's split broke in October 2018, following the untimely death of Grande's ex and rapper Mac Miller.
Davidson later "casually" dated actor Kate Beckinsale. The two were initially spotted flirting at a Golden Globes after-party in January and the relationship "ran its course" by April, a source told E! News at the time.
Meanwhile, Qualley, rose to fame playing Justin Theroux's daughter in HBO's 'The Leftovers'. The 24-year-old star, who is the daughter of actor Andie MacDowell, previously dated actor Nat Wolff.
In May 2017, Qualley was dating director Cary Fukunaga, who is 18 years old than her.
On the work front, Davidson will be back for the 45th season of 'Saturday Night Live', premiering on September 28. He recently lent his voice for the upcoming 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'. He has three films in the pipeline - 'The Jesus Rolls', 'Marmaduke' and an untitled semi-autobiographical comedy, directed by Judd Apatow. (ANI)

