Pete Davidson, Phoebe Dynevor spark romance rumours, spotted holding hands in UK

American comedian Pete Davidson and his much-rumoured new flame, 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor, were spotted "holding hands and hugging each other" in a toy town English village by a local schoolgirl.

According to Page Six, the 27-year-old comedian and Dynevor - who have not yet confirmed their romance - were seen in the village of Caverswall, Staffordshire, by 14-year-old Tilly Wagg, who seems to have scooped the worldwide showbiz media by stating, "It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together."

"They were holding hands, hugging and seemed like they were a couple," she told Page Six on Thursday (local time).

Wagg, embodying a young Lady Whistledown, told the outlet, "They walked past our house and I recognised him immediately ... I hadn't seen anything written about Pete being in a relationship with Phoebe, but once I saw them together, I thought, 'Maybe they are?'"

Previously, Page Six reported on the unlikely romance on Monday after it was learned Davidson flew from New York to her hometown of Manchester in the UK. Davidson was photographed in Altrincham, Greater Manchester - where Dynevor has been staying with her mom during the pandemic - on Sunday.

Wagg says she immediately noticed the 'Saturday Night Live' star.

"He was quite tall and wearing a good outfit, which isn't normal around here, and his face is very recognisable," she told Page Six, noting she is aware of him because of his high-profile relationships.



"I knew him from when he used to date Ariana Grande, I listen to her music sometimes. It is amazing how he ends up dating all these famous women, but then he was really nice and talkative," she said.

Wagg says she didn't recognise the 'Bridgerton' star and it was her sister who told her it was Dynevor after the encounter.

The schoolgirl told Page Six, "I ran up the road to catch up with them and asked him if he was Pete Davidson, and he answered in an English accent and joked he was trying to trick everyone that he's English. He seemed quite happy and didn't mind me taking a picture with him."

She added, "I didn't ask for a picture with Phoebe because at the time I didn't know who she was. My sister, who also saw them but didn't come with me to catch up with them, told me when I got back home."

When they left, she noted Davidson was "holding hands with Phoebe."

The 25-year-old actor Dynevor is currently in the area filming the new drama 'The Colour Room,' in which she plays Clarice Cliff, a pioneering ceramic artist from the 1920s.

The Netflix star had previously spent time in New York, where Davidson lives, in early February. She was there to film for her role on the hit show 'Younger.'


