Pete Davidson requires fans to sign 1 million USD NDA for his show

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 2 (ANI): If you want to see American comedian and actor Pete Davidson perform live, you may have to sign a one million USD nondisclosure agreement.

According to reports that surfaced over the weekend, the audience require to sign an NDA (nondisclosure agreement) before his November 27 show in San Francisco, reports People magazine.

One of the ticket buyers of the performance, Stacy Young, shared a copy of the NDA on a Facebook post for the event, and she stated that she was first notified about the agreement on the day of the show.

The NDA mentioned that by signing this agreement, the attendees are agreeing not to discuss any details of the show you are about to watch or your experiences at this event." This NDA specifically prohibited posts on social media platforms as well as on online blogs.

It also noted that any breach of contract would "require payment of 1 million USD in damages" as well as any resulting legal feeds.

In addition to the document, the event attendees were asked to provide the names of their social media accounts as well as the contact information and the attendees were even asked to hand over any phones or recording devices during the actual performance.

Young wrote on Facebook that she understood and was willing to consent to the initial request of locking up any phones or cameras brought to the event, "but I think this a bit ridiculous and over the top."

She further said: "I get that comedians are protective of their jokes and don't want their routines rebroadcast but it's rather Orwellian to not allow anyone to share an opinion on it. Don't perform for the public if you don't want people to have an opinion about it!"

Meanwhile, Young did not sign the NDA and she told Variety that she was given a full refund by the venue.

She opined: "I didn't want to sign it because it was basically saying that I wasn't able to comment on it or have an opinion, the most you could say is 'no comment."

An employee at the venue revealed that they had only learned about the NDA the day before the show.

According to various Twitter posts, the 'Saturday Night Live' star Davidson has been requiring audience members to sign NDAs since November 7, since the time star performed in Minneapolis.

As confirmed by sources, Davidson also used the NDA before his show on Saturday at the Vic Theater in Chicago. Davidson's next show is scheduled for December 9 in Hollywood, Florida.

(ANI)

