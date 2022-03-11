Pete Davidson to lead comedy series centred around fictional version of himself

Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): American actor and comedian Pete Davidson will soon be starring as the lead in his own comedy series tentatively titled 'Bupkis'.

According to Deadline, Davidon will also be co-writing the project with his long-time friend and collaborator Dave Sirus as well as Judah Miller.



The show, which has been described as a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life, hails from Saturday Night Live (SNL) honcho Lorne Michaels's Broadway Video and Universal Television where the company is under a deal.

It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete's eyes. Talks are currently underway with A-list talent for the ensemble cast around Davidson.

As per Deadline, 'Bupkis' will be executive produced by Davidson, Sirus and Miller as well as Broadway Video's Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David. It has been pitched to streamers, with Prime Video and Peacock believed to be among those interested. (ANI)

