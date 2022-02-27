Pete Davidson to miss 'Saturday Night Live' episode for movie production

Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): American comedian and actor Pete Davidson won't be part of 'Saturday Night Live' for its latest episode, as he has to work on the production of 'The Home', the Miramax horror movie being directed by James DeMonaco.

According to Variety, this news was revealed by two people familiar with the matter. A spokesperson for 'SNL' could not be reached for immediate comment.

Cast and crew just completed the show's regular dress rehearsal in Studio 8H in NBC's New York headquarters, part of the series' much-followed broadcast ritual.



Davidson is the latest member of the venerable NBC program's cast to take a leave of absence to tend to other projects, part of a recent overhaul by executive producer Lorne Michaels.

In decades past, cast members kept close to the show in most instances. Since last season, however, Michaels has granted the cast, several of whom have been with him for multiple cycles, new leeway to tackle other pursuits, many of them under the aegis of his Broadway Video production company.

Davidson is one of the most scrutinized members of the current 'SNL' cast. Since joining 'SNL' in 2014 he has developed his range on the show, moving from appearances on 'Weekend Update' to doing multiple taped sketches and playing figures like former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

As per Variety, in 'The Home', Davidson plays Max, a troubled worker at a retirement home who discovers terrible secrets about the facility. Production on the movie was scheduled to start in January. DeMonaco was also director of 'The Purge'. (ANI)

