Pete Davidson's mom reacts to thought of her son having baby with Kim Kardashian

Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Seems like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance has been going strong and now the two have 'Saturday Night Live' star's mother's approval too!

Pete Davidson's mother, Amy Davidson recently expressed joy at the thought of her son having a baby with Kim Kardashian, one day.



"She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year. @amyymarie118," a fan commented Tuesday on an Instagram photo of Pete, and Kardashian's picture shared on the beauty mogul's IG handle.

The 28-year-old comedian's mother responded to the comment with enthusiasm, writing, "yayyyy!"



Earlier this month, she proudly gushed over Pete on National Sons Day, writing, "I couldn't be more proud of the man you are today! Love you more".

For the unversed, Kim and Pete went Instagram official earlier this month. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' alum shared snaps of them cosying up to each other.

Kim also talked about her love for Pete while making an appearance on the latest episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', saying, "It feels good. I think it's just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it," adding "I went for it, and, you know what? I'm in my 40s. Like, f-k it ... just go for it, find your happiness," as per E! News.

Pete also seems too devoted to his ladylove as he tattooed her first name on his chest along with several other tattoos dedicated to the KKW Beauty mogul, as per several reports by E! News.

For the unversed, Kim shares four children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 with her ex-husband Kanye West. She filed to divorce West in February 2021 and was declared legally single this month. (ANI)

