'Peter Rabbit 2' release postponed to fourth of July weekend

Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): The premiere of the 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' which was earlier scheduled for May 14 has now been advanced to July 2.

According to Variety, the animated sequel was originally scheduled for June, but will now occupy Independence Day weekend at the box office. 'Minions 2' was originally slated to open on July 2, but was recently delayed a full year to July 1, 2022.

Though the box office is slowly making a comeback now that theaters in New York City and Los Angeles have opened at limited capacity, animated family films continue to have the most success.



Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' has dominated the top spot for the past two weeks, and Warner Bros.' 'Tom and Jerry' debuted to USD 14 million in the last weekend of February. Notably, 'The Croods: A New Age' has been one of the most successful films at the box office during the pandemic, garnering USD 54.3 million to date.

Variety reported 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' sees the return of the lovable rogue bunny and his makeshift family, including humans Bea (Rose Byrne) and Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson). However, as hard as he may try, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation, and he runs away from the garden to find a new adventure. But, when his family risks it all to come looking for him, Peter must decide what is most important to him.

Directed by Will Gluck and based on the beloved books by Beatrix Potter, 'Peter Rabbit 2' stars Byrne, Gleeson, James Corden, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki and Margot Robbie. (ANI)



