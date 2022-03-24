Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand of 'Cobra Kai' fame make their relationship official

Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Hollywood actors Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand, who have starred together on 'Cobra Kai' since its second season, have made their relationship official.

The duo confirmed their romance to TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. "We've been dating for a while. I've never dated anyone I've worked with before. This is almost trial by fire," said Bertrand.

He added, "We've been friends for a while. I met her when I was like, 15. I was actually tight friends with her brother Spencer, so that was kinda awkward to be like, 'Hey man, I like your sister.' But yeah, we had fun on set and then hung out off-set."



During a separate interview outside the airport, the news was also briefly confirmed to the outlet by List. When questioned if it was a difficult decision to start a relationship with someone she works with, the actor jokingly responded, "I guess so, yeah. And then think about the consequences later!"

Prior to confirming their relationship, fans had been speculating that List and Bertrand were dating after they posted several photos together on social media and appeared at events around Hollywood together.

'Cobra Kai', which premiered in 2018 and made its debut on Netflix two years later, has released four seasons so far and was renewed for a fifth one last summer.


