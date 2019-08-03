Representative image
Representative image

Phil Lord, Chris Miller seal deal with Universal Pictures

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Oscar-winning filmmaker Phil Lord and Chris Miller have signed a first-look deal with Universal Pictures.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal marks the first overall feature film agreement for the duo under their Lord Miller banner, which recently signed a nine-figure, five-year overall television deal with Sony Pictures TV.
Lord Miller also recently named Aditya Sood as president of the film group -- he will lead the company's motion picture group that includes longtime film executives Will Allegra and Rebecca Karch, who serve as senior VP and VP, respectively.
"In this competitive landscape, our ongoing ambition is to partner with visionary filmmakers who have true authorship and a voice that is unmistakable," said the group chairman Donna Langley.
"Phil and Chris speak to the culture and have brought their singular, original perspective to every project they've touched. We are thrilled to collaborate with them and welcome them to the Universal family," Langley added.
"Universal has a history of breaking new ground and championing unexpected voices, so for us, it's a very welcoming environment to make bold, original films that push the medium forward," said Lord and Miller. "We also feel a deep obligation to leave something behind for future generations of studio executives to reboot."
On the work front, Lord and Miller have several projects at various stages of development, including an adaptation of the Andy Weir novel 'Artemis' at Fox and the live-action tentpole 'The Last Human for Sony', both which will be helmed by the duo. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:31 IST

Jim Carrey praises Ariana Grande

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Jim Carrey who is known for his energetic slapstick performances shared some kind words for pop star Ariana Grande.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:31 IST

Nicolas Cage turns singer for 'A Score to Settle'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): American actor Nicolas Cage says he took music lessons to understand his character in the thriller 'A Score to Settle.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:28 IST

Brody Jenner part ways with Kaitlynn Carter

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): American television personality Brody Jenner has called it quits with Kaitlynn Carter after a year of their intimate Indonesian wedding.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:02 IST

Vidyut Jammwal bags two awards in Jackie Chan Action Film Week

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal bagged two prestigious awards in China for his last release 'Junglee'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:55 IST

Here's who Ariana Grande is possibly dating

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Pop star Ariana Grande, who released her latest song 'Boyfriend' on Thursday, is rumoured to be dating 'Social House' band member, Mikey Foster.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:42 IST

Jada Pinkett Smith talks about interviewing Jordyn Woods

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Actor-host Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about interviewing Jordyn Woods, post her hook up scandal with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:09 IST

A$AP Rocky pens message for fans post his release from jail

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): American rapper-singer A$AP Rocky penned a long letter for his fans thanking them for their support during his nearly month-long stint in a Sweden jail.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:51 IST

Kajol, Jackie Shroff participate in tree plantation drive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): In a bid to create awareness about environment and nature, Bollywood actor Kajol accompanied by son Yug, mother and veteran actor Tanuja and actor Jackie Shroff participated in sister Tanisha Mukerji's tree-plantation drive in the city.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:25 IST

Katrina's sister Isabelle to debut against Aayush Sharma

New Delhi (India), Aug 03 (ANI): Where 2019 marked the debut of several star kids, joining the list is Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:09 IST

Here's why Ginnifer Goodwin joined 'Why Women Kill'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Veteran actor Ginnifer Goodwin who has appeared in a couple of kid-friendly movies such as 'Once Upon a Time,' Disney fairy tale series, 'Zootopia',' 'Tinker Bell' and the 'Legend of the Never Beas' is ready to attempt something different.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:56 IST

Untitled Elvis Presley biopic gets release day

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): The highly anticipated Baz Luhrmann directorial film untitled Elvis Presley biopic is set to hit theatres on October 1, 2021.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 05:40 IST

US rapper A$AP Rocky temporarily released by Swedish court

Stockholm [Sweden], Aug 3 (ANI): A Swedish court on Friday temporarily released renowned American Rapper A$AP Rocky from detention until the announcement of the verdict in the assault case, slated for August 14.

Read More
iocl