Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson call it quits due to long distance relationship

Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): Nearly four months after dating, 'Bridgerton' actor Phoebe Dynevor and 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson have broken up.

According to E! News, the stars have broken up close to four months after stepping out together in the streets of the UK and unofficially confirming their romance. Pete who is based in New York and Phoebe who lives in England have parted ways because of the distance between them.

"The long-distance made it very difficult, they had fun, but it wasn't sustainable being so far apart. It was great while it lasted, but they both agreed it was best to move on," a source close to the couple shared with E! News.

The duo was first linked in March when Pete was spotted in Manchester, England, where Phoebe resides. The following month, the couple was spotted out together for the first time, strolling on the streets of Manchester together.

Pete reignited the dating rumours in mid-April while participating in a Zoom Q&A with Marquette University students, where he was asked who he considered being his celebrity crush, to which he smiled and replied: "I am with my celebrity crush."

Additionally, they have also seen sporting matching silver necklaces with their shared initials, 'PD', in past.

The new former couple indirectly made their romance official after they appeared for the first time as a couple at Wimbledon's public event in July.

They were spotted complementing each other by wearing colour-coordinated outfits and cuddling each other during the event.



Back in April, a source close to Pete revealed to E! News that he was "very into" Phoebe and was flying back and forth from New York City to the UK where she was filming season two of 'Bridgerton'.

"He doesn't mind, because he's very excited about spending time with her. She's getting to know him and loving this attention. He's making a huge effort to go back and forth. When they aren't together, they are on the phone and can't get enough," a source previously told E! News.

Pete had previously dated Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Kaia Gerber. He was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, as per E! News.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Phoebe has been filming season two of her much-loved Netflix series 'Bridgerton', after the streamer renewed the romance series through season four.

The first season was a breakout hit, becoming Netflix's most-viewed series ever, and also scored 12 Emmy nominations this month, including Outstanding Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Rege-Jean Page.

The second season of the show will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his mission to find a wife, with Simone Ashley joining the cast as Kate Sharma, a headstrong young woman who catches Anthony's eye.

Besides this, Phoebe is currently filming the new drama 'The Colour Room,' in which she plays Clarice Cliff, a pioneering ceramic artist from the 1920s.

She was also recently roped in to play the lead in Sony's 'I Heart Murder' to be helmed by ace filmmaker Matt Spicer.

The story is a female-driven thriller with a screenplay written by both Tom O'Donnell and Spicer. Oscar-winner Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher's Red Wagon Entertainment will produce. The plot of the project is being kept under wraps. (ANI)

