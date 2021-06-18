Phoebe Dynevor shares anecdotes from 'Bridgerton' sets, reveals Kim texted her after show came out

Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): Phoebe Dynevor has been basking in praise since her character Daphne Bridgerton was introduced on Shonda Rhimes Netflix's romantic series 'Bridgerton'. Revealing the most surprising fan interaction, Phoebe shared Kim Kardashian texted her after the show came out.

'Bridgeton' star Phobe and director Julie Anne Robinson interacted with The Hollywood Reporter recently and revealed some of the unknown anecdotes from the shoot sets, and also how the series success made the billionaire makeup mogul- Kim Kardashian fangirl over Phoebe.

Julie said she tried to warn Phoebe about the attention that was to come. "I was like, Phoebe, you have no idea!"

Still, nothing could prepare the 26-year-old actor for how the addictive period drama would catapult her to fame, "It really was able to hit so many people, and that was quite unexpected for me. I mean, Kim Kardashian DM'ed me a few times ...," Phoebe said.

Julie also shared that Phoebe was one of the actors she was the proudest of casting in the series. "She has this incredible, very modern sensibility, and you just feel this energy and this dynamism behind her performance. But she also has the ability to have the glacial kind of look that the Regency era required. I mean, I'm just a huge fan," she shared.

With filming on season two underway in England, Phoebe and Julie also spilled the beans about getting the first season off the ground, the scene that made them the most nervous- the steamy honeymoon sequence.

Phoebe shared that, it was just a collaborative experience for her, which is what she thought was very important with those scenes.



"Instead of that being just what the director wants, it's very much like what everyone wants from the scene. And I think that was very much the starting point of 'OK, what does Julie Anne want to see? What do I feel comfortable with? What story are we telling here?' And those conversations really helped. Then, from there, we were able to block with our intimacy coordinator and it just made everyone feel safe and feel like they had a say," she added.

The British actor also confirmed that it was the emotional conversation scene with her on-screen brother- Anthony that made her the most nervous- and not the honeymoon sequel.

"It was where Daphne talks about what it's like to be a woman to her brother Anthony and they were riding horses. I knew that it was going to be challenging. It was actually mostly performance-wise that I was nervous about. And then we got to set and then I remembered that we also had to horses," she said.

Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling series of novels, 'Bridgerton' is set in the lavish and competitive world of London high society during the Regency period of the early 1800s.

The Netflix series has already been renewed through season four, so there's plenty of your period soapy obsession to come. But because each season will be inspired by a different book in the series, that means the focus on each Bridgerton child will change.

The second season of the series will draw from the sequel in Quinn's romance series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', which follows the quest of Daphne's brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, to find his viscountess.

The first season of the romantic period drama focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page). (ANI)

