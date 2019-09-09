Pierce Brosnan feels its time to introduce female Bond

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Pierce Brosnan who earlier starred as James Bond in films like 'GoldenEye' and 'Tomorrow Never Dies', feels its time to move over men and make way for a woman Bond.

"Yes! I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there," Brosnan told The Hollywood Reporter, cited by Fox News.

"I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting," added Brosnan.

However, the actor admitted that this isn't going to happen anytime soon.

"I don't think that's going to happen with the Broccolis. I don't think that is going to happen under their watch," he said while talking about Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

"James Bond has a certain significance and a deep pride. I will be asked about him until my dying days - it just goes with the territory," Brosnan said and added he was honoured to play the role.

The upcoming Bond film, 'No Time to Die' which will feature Daniel Craig in his last appearance as Bond will hit big screens on April 3 next year in the UK and April 8 in the US. (ANI)

