Poorna Jagannathan, Image courtesy: Instagram
Poorna Jagannathan, Image courtesy: Instagram

Poorna Jagannathan reveals someone was supposed to die in 'Big Little Lies' finale

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:47 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): HBO's insanely popular drama series 'Big Little Lies', which came to an end after airing its last episode on Sunday, almost concluded with a completely different cliff hanger.
Actor Poorna Jagannathan, who starred as Celeste's (Nicole Kidman) lawyer on season 2 of the hit show, revealed that what aired during the season finale was different than what was in her original script, reported People.
"I read the script and I watched yesterday's episode and I was like, 'Oh my god there might be a season three," she said on Vanity Fair's 'Still Watching' podcast, as cited by People.
"It's not the script I got," she added.
In fact, Jagannathan said, "One character doesn't even make it. One character dies. It's a different script. This version left the door open on something I thought was definitely closed."
While the 46-year-old actor didn't give any hints as to whom fans almost had to say goodbye to, she spoke about her experience on the show's set and said she felt lucky to work with the most "elite cast in the world."
"I would have taken this role no matter what," she shared.
Season 2 of 'Big Little Lies' ended with Celeste (Kidman) emerging victorious in her custody battle against her mother-in-law (Meryl Streep). In the last moments of the episode, the Monterey Five walked into the town's police station together, presumably to come clean about their role in Perry's (Alexander Skarsgard) death.
The thriller, based on author Liane Moriarty's 2014 novel of the same name, has not yet been renewed for a third season yet.
Earlier this month, Kidman said that she is open to exploring the idea of a third season.
"I think we would love to do a season three because there are certainly ideas. But we would not do it without all of the same people involved even the kids," the 52-year-old actor, told News Corp Australia, as cited by People.
But this contradicts with what HBO programming president Casey Bloys told TVLine earlier this year.
"I love this group of people -- I would do anything with them," he said.
"But the reality is they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them -- Nicole is doing her next show, The Undoing with us. I just think it's not realistic. Look, if they all came to me and said, 'We worked out all of our schedules!' -- then sure. But I just don't think it's realistic. Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end the franchise in a way that feels satisfying," he added.
The drama series has received a total of 16 Emmy nominations and eight wins over the course of its run. While it wasn't eligible for any Emmy nominations this year, there's no telling what's in store for the Monterey Five in the future.
The first season, based on the book of the same name by author Liane Moriarty, revolved around wealthy mothers in Northern California whose children attend the same school. The show followed their rivalries and relationships, which ended in the death of one of the characters.
The second season was never supposed to happen as the first one covered Moriarty's entire book, but Kelley changed his mind after first season's success and Streep agreed to join the cast. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:44 IST

Here's how Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 50th birthday!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez rang in her 50th birthday in a lavish style by throwing a larger-than-life bash on a private island.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:38 IST

Louis Tomlinson shuts down reports on One Direction split

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson set the record straight on a report about pop band One Direction's split.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:55 IST

Tabu shares her first look from 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): Tabu shared the first look of her character in the upcoming film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:45 IST

Kensington Palace rejects claims of Kate Middleton getting 'baby Botox'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Kensington Palace on Wednesday rejected the claims that Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton uses Botox after a to British surgeon claimed that she uses it. He allegedly displayed "before and after" photos of the royal to promote the procedure.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:05 IST

Cole Sprouse is the one who called it quits with Lili Reinhart!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): It's not all bad news for the fans of actors and former couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse!

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:00 IST

My cowboy grandfather will be 'proud' to see me riding horses in...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Actor Austin Butler, who would be seen riding horses in forthcoming movie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', seems all excited about horses and cowboy boots.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:47 IST

Experience Jurassic World come alive with this new ride!

California [USA], July 25 (ANI): It just got real! Universal Studios Hollywood, a theme park in Universal City, California, recently launched a new ride for all the 'Jurassic World' fans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:15 IST

Inspirational track 'Dil Mei Mars Hai' from 'Mission Mangal' is out!

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): After creating much buzz with the trailer of 'Mission Mangal', the makers have dropped the first song 'Dil Mei Mars Hai' from the film on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:15 IST

Criticism faced by 'GoT' final season has not affected prequel's...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed that 'Game of Thrones' prequel is moving with full speed and prior backlash from fans isn't slowing it down.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:42 IST

Cameron Boyce's family attends 'Descendants' director's Walk of...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): The family of Cameron Boyce, who died earlier this month, joined 'Descendants' director Kenny Ortega in Hollywood as the director received his star on the Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:44 IST

Jamie Lynn Spears confirms 'Zoey 101' comeback

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Jamie Lynn Spears who is gearing up for Netflix's series 'Sweet Magnolias', on Wednesday revealed that the much-loved show 'Zoey 101' is indeed making a comeback.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:42 IST

Jennifer Lopez gets shining Porsche, life-size card for birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25, (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez turned 50 on Wednesday, and her fans gifted birthday card that's bigger than she is.

Read More
iocl