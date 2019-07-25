Poorna Jagannathan reveals someone was supposed to die in 'Big Little Lies' finale

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): HBO's insanely popular drama series 'Big Little Lies', which came to an end after airing its last episode on Sunday, almost concluded with a completely different cliff hanger.

Actor Poorna Jagannathan, who starred as Celeste's (Nicole Kidman) lawyer on season 2 of the hit show, revealed that what aired during the season finale was different than what was in her original script, reported People.

"I read the script and I watched yesterday's episode and I was like, 'Oh my god there might be a season three," she said on Vanity Fair's 'Still Watching' podcast, as cited by People.

"It's not the script I got," she added.

In fact, Jagannathan said, "One character doesn't even make it. One character dies. It's a different script. This version left the door open on something I thought was definitely closed."

While the 46-year-old actor didn't give any hints as to whom fans almost had to say goodbye to, she spoke about her experience on the show's set and said she felt lucky to work with the most "elite cast in the world."

"I would have taken this role no matter what," she shared.

Season 2 of 'Big Little Lies' ended with Celeste (Kidman) emerging victorious in her custody battle against her mother-in-law (Meryl Streep). In the last moments of the episode, the Monterey Five walked into the town's police station together, presumably to come clean about their role in Perry's (Alexander Skarsgard) death.

The thriller, based on author Liane Moriarty's 2014 novel of the same name, has not yet been renewed for a third season yet.

Earlier this month, Kidman said that she is open to exploring the idea of a third season.

"I think we would love to do a season three because there are certainly ideas. But we would not do it without all of the same people involved even the kids," the 52-year-old actor, told News Corp Australia, as cited by People.

But this contradicts with what HBO programming president Casey Bloys told TVLine earlier this year.

"I love this group of people -- I would do anything with them," he said.

"But the reality is they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them -- Nicole is doing her next show, The Undoing with us. I just think it's not realistic. Look, if they all came to me and said, 'We worked out all of our schedules!' -- then sure. But I just don't think it's realistic. Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end the franchise in a way that feels satisfying," he added.

The drama series has received a total of 16 Emmy nominations and eight wins over the course of its run. While it wasn't eligible for any Emmy nominations this year, there's no telling what's in store for the Monterey Five in the future.

The first season, based on the book of the same name by author Liane Moriarty, revolved around wealthy mothers in Northern California whose children attend the same school. The show followed their rivalries and relationships, which ended in the death of one of the characters.

The second season was never supposed to happen as the first one covered Moriarty's entire book, but Kelley changed his mind after first season's success and Streep agreed to join the cast. (ANI)

