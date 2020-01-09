Pop singer Justin Bieber diagnosed with Lyme disease

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 9 (ANI): Pop singer Justin Bieber on Thursday revealed that he has been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease which is a bacterial infection carried by ticks.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram to share his health update with his fans.

"While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," Bieber wrote on his Instagram post.

"It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP," the singer concluded the post.

This comes almost a week after Bieber dropped his new single 'Yummy' ahead of his upcoming music album.

Lyme disease, also known as borreliosis, is caused due to infection by bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. If left untreated, the infection can further spread to the heart, joints and the nervous system which can further lead to pain and swelling. (ANI)

