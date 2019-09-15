Portugal selects 'The Domain' to enter Oscars' International Feature Category

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Portugal has selected 'The Domain' as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2020 Academy Awards.

The flick which is a historical epic of a wealthy land-owning family is helmed by Tiago Guedes.

'The Domain'. with the local title, 'A Herdade' was premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Also, the movie is being shown at the Toronto Film Festival, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Albano Jeronimo, a popular stage artiste from Portuguese is playing the lead role of a family head in the film which features the Carnation Revolution-era before moving on to the economic challenges faced by the country in the 1990s.

Besides Jeronimo, the film also stars Sandra Faleiro, who is playing the wife of the actor.

'The Domain' is produced by Leopardo Filmes, Afama Films Production, CB Partners and Ana Pinhao Moura Producoes and its International sales are being managed by Alfama Films.

Portugal has long been submitting their work to the Oscars, however, they are yet to gain a nomination. (ANI)

