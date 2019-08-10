Post Cameron Boyce's death, 'Descendants' actors become more concerned for each other

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): After the demise of Disney star Cameron Boyce, his co-actors have become closer and caring towards each other.



Dove Cameron, who was Boyce's 'Descendants' co-star opened up about her and other actor's generous nature.

"[Booboo Stewart's] always like, 'I am going to go brush my horses--do you want to come over for the game night?'" she said on Daily Pop, reported E-News.

"That's what we've been working on altogether as a family is really staying in touch with each other and Booboo said, he was like, 'I want to go out of my way to see you because I don't want to miss you,' and I think that that's kind of how we're all feeling is we want to--we want to make an effort. It really reminds you how important everybody is, how important your one life is," Dove said.

It's with this loss that they have learned the importance of intentionally spending quality time with people you love and care for.

"I think that that's become very important to all of us if it wasn't obviously before. It's been really rough, but we're all finding solace in each other and that's become really beautiful for us," said the actor.

Last month, the 'Descendants' actor, Cameron Boyce, passed away at the tender age of 20. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later confirmed that he suffered a "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy."

Dove Cameron also expressed her heartfelt emotions for her beloved friend, calling him the "world's most singular person."

"I can say with total confidence that everybody would have said that, you know, a year ago. Working with Cameron, you know, it's like working with your family, or like a really close friend--it's the most bizarre experience for it to be something so public because it's not like working with somebody who you worked with for a week and then telling your experience. It's like how do you speak about your experience with one of your favourite people, one of your people you feel closest to? He just was everything that everybody says he is. He was from someplace else. He was truly like a cosmic happening," she said on E!'s Daily Pop. (ANI)

