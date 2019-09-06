Power-packed trailer of 'Rambo' out now!

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): The makers of the highly-anticipated film 'Rambo' starring legend Sylvester Stallone released the trailer of the film on Thursday which is sure to give you goosebumps!

The one-minute trailer opens with a flashback to the first film in the franchise shows Stallone's blood-soaked face.

The actor, who last seen in 'Escape Plan: The Extractors' is seen in a menacing, powerful avatar as he is on a hunt to "defend the only family he ever knew."

The trailer majorly consists of quick cuts between action sequences revealed earlier in the teaser, which Stallone released in August.

However, the trailer gives a fair idea of the plot of the film as to what drives John Rambo on a violent mission of vengeance this time around.

"I finally came home to defend the only family I've ever known. All she's got is me. She's coming home," says the character. "You started this. I'll end it. I'm going to tear you apart."

It looks like that a person close to Rambo will be kidnapped in the flick which will make him track her down.

The film also features Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada and is scheduled to hit theatres on September 20. (ANI)

