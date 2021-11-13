'Predator' prequel 'Prey' coming to Hulu in 2022

Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): Makers have revealed the upcoming prequel to 20th Century's 'Predator' franchise as 'Prey', and also that it will hit the Hulu streamer in summer 2022.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming prequel will take place 300 years in the past in the Comanche Nation. It follows the story of Naru, a skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe as an alien predator hunts them.

The lead role of Naru will be played by 'Legion' star Amber Midthunder.



Dan Trachtenberg donned the director's hat for the project which is expected to hit Hulu in the next summer. Jhane Myers is serving as the producer.

Internationally, the movie will be available on Disney plus, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Prey' is the fifth installment in the 'Predator' franchise, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 film. The sci-fi series is based on an advanced alien race called 'Predators' which seek out the best prey in the galaxy. The 1987 original movie was followed by 'Predator 2' (1990), 'Predators' (2010), and 'The Predator' (2018).

The series has also launched a media franchise spanning comics as well as the 'Alien vs. Predator' films, which sees the property cross over with the alien monster in Ridley Scott's Alien, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news of 'Prey's premise and the title was released as part of Disney plus Day, which included a look at the Disney-controlled Hulu's upcoming slate as well. (ANI)

