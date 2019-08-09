Image Courtesy: Instagram (Brandon Maxwell)
Image Courtesy: Instagram (Brandon Maxwell)

Pregnant Anne Hathaway looks stunning at Broadway play red carpet

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Soon-to-be mother Anne Hathaway graced the red carpet on Thursday at the opening of Broadway play 'Sea Wall/A Life' at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.
Hathaway wore the hot pink tea-length dress that featured a high neck with cutouts. The dress was specially designed by ace designer Brandon Maxwell.
Maxwell shared the picture on his Instagram account with a heartfelt note.
"Gorgeous mama to be and positively one of the nicest people on planet earth, @annehathaway wears custom #brandonmaxwell to tonight's broadway debut of @seawallalife. One of the greatest joys of our job is getting to work with expectant mothers during this special period in their lives, especially because we have a few new moms at our office! Styled by @erinwalshnyc : @gettyimages," he wrote.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old actor, gave a glimpse of her appealing outfit that was designed by Maxwell which also included another tag that read "Anne + 1."
'The Hustle' star posted the photo on her Instagram account and thanked the designer for the custom-made dress.
"Brandon Maxwell, as if it wasn't enough you custom-made me and the bump a knockout dress, you put this tag in it. Thank you, new friend," she wrote.

Anne and husband Adam, who tied the knot in September 2012, are already parents to a three-year-old son.
On the work front, the actress resumed shooting for the spin-off of her film 'The Witches' last month, where she will be seen playing the Grand High witch. The movie is the remake of 'The Witch' based on late Roald Dahl's 1983 children's book of the same name.
The film slated to release on October 16 next year also has Chris Rock and Octavia Spencer in the star cast.
Apart from it, she is all set to star in Warner Bros's upcoming feature 'Sesame Street' which will hit theatres next year on June 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

