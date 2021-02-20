Pregnant Hilary Duff debuts electric blue hair, says 'gotta have fun somehow'

Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): Hollywood star Hilary Duff on Friday debuted electric blue hair as she prepares for the arrival of her baby.

The 33-year-old star took to Instagram to share a video in which she revealed that she has dyed her naturally blonde hair to aquamarine blue, showing off the results through a couple of pictures and videos.

"Well.... you guessed it. The minute I got home from New York I needed a change," she wrote alongside several photos and videos of her freshly-tinted tresses.

"And I swear this doesn't mean I'm having a boy... my mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something!" "We still don't know who's occupying my apartment- but it's getting the eviction notice soon-ish," she continued.





In her Instagram post on Friday, Duff explained she still doesn't know if she's having a boy or a girl, but wanted "to have some fun somehow" by colouring her hair blue.

According to People Magazine, Duff, who is already mother to 2-year-old daughter Banks Violet and 8-yer-old son Luca Cruz, is expecting her third child in just a few weeks.

Last month, 'The Lizzie McGuire' star opened up to People Magazine about why she and husband Matthew Koma have chosen to keep their baby's sex unknown until the child's arrival this time around.

"We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory. Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn't really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday," she said.

"It's a mixture of friends who are excited about the surprise and then some who are just really annoyed with us. Luca is falling under the annoyed category," Duff explained.

According to Duff, her eldest child, whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie, is hoping for a boy "so he can share all his old toys."

However, this wasn't the first time Duff dyed her hair to a shocking shade. In April, the mother-of-two rocked a similar look after colouring her own hair while social distancing at home. (ANI)

