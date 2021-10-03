Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence along with Amy Schumer attends rally for abortion rights

Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer recently showed their support for abortion rights at a rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, DC.

The comedian shared a photo on her Instagram handle, in which she and Lawrence could be seen participating in the Women's March protest at Freedom Plaza in the nation's capital.

"I don't have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice." Schumer wrote in the caption.

Dressed in a jumpsuit and a blue cap, the 'I Feel Pretty' actor and mother to son Gene, held an 'Abortion Is Essential' sign, while Lawrence, whose baby bump was on display in a checkered dress, held a sign that read, "Women can't be free if they don't control their bodies."





In September, Schumer had her uterus and appendix removed after dealing with years of pain from what her doctors determined was extensive endometriosis, a condition where the tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside of it.

A week after her surgery, the 'Trainwreck' star shared an update on her recovery after a tearful meeting with her surgeon, Dr Tamer Seckin.

"All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body. I am already a changed person. I am bursting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son," she posted on Instagram.

That same month, People magazine had reported that Lawrence was expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney.

"Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around. She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom," a source said about the Oscar winner, as per People magazine. (ANI)

