'Presumed Innocent': Jake Gyllenhaal to headline David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams' upcoming thriller drama

Washington [US], December 8 (ANI): Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to star in 'Presumed Innocent', the upcoming Apple TV Plus limited series from David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams and Dustin Thomason.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, 'Presumed Innocent', based on Scott Turow's 1987 novel of the same name, uncovers obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love as the accused battles to keep his family and marriage together. It narrates the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago prosecuting attorney's office when one of its own is suspected of the crime.

Gyllenhaal will portray Rusty Sabich, a zealous prosecutor who is charged with murdering a close friend once evidence starts to go in that direction.



In February, 'Presumed Innocent' received a series order. Through David E. Kelley Productions, Kelley is adapting the book for television along with Matthew Tinker, serving as showrunner and executive producer. Executive producing for Abrams' Bad Robot Productions is Rachel Rusch Rich and him. Turow and Miki Johnson work alongside Thomason, Sharr White, and Gyllenhaal as co-executive producers. The project's studio is Warner Bros. Television, which has a broad agreement with Bad Robot.

Gyllenhaal is well-known for the movies 'Donnie Darko,' 'Zodiac', 'Love & Other Drugs,' and 'Brokeback Mountain,' the latter of which led to his nomination for a 2006 Oscar for best-supporting actor. His other TV credentials include self-appearances on various shows and hosting 'Saturday Night Live.'

'Presumed Innocent' will be his first television production in a series regular capacity. He recently starred in and produced Antoine Fuqua's 'The Guilty' under his Nine Stories brand. He will next be seen in Guy Ritchie's 'The Covenant' and Doug Liman's 'Road House.' (ANI)

