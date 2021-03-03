Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 to air on September 19, Television Academy announces

Washington [US], March 3 (ANI): CBS and the Television Academy announced the airdate of the 73rd Emmy Awards on Tuesday (local time). This year's Emmys will air live on Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET (which is 5 p.m. PT). The ceremony will air on CBS as well as on-demand on sister streamer Paramount Plus.

According to Variety, the hosts, producers and venue for the Emmys will be announced at a later date. The Television Academy also still has to decide how to handle this year's Creative Arts Emmy Awards and whether it will be held over multiple nights like last year, or return to the previous setup of taking place over two nights the weekend before the primetime ceremony.

A lot can happen in the world between now and September, which is why CBS and the TV Academy will likely wait a beat before determining if it will be safe to return the Emmys to some sort of normal event. Last year, ABC aired a mostly virtual Emmys, with host Jimmy Kimmel and a handful of presenters inside the Staples Center, and most nominees and winners dialling in remotely.

CBS has no shortage of host possibilities for this year's Emmys, starting with late night hosts Stephen Colbert and James Corden. Expand the net to other ViacomCBS properties and that could also include Comedy Central's Trevor Noah or Showtime's Desus & Mero. CBS also has 'The Equalizer' star Queen Latifah, who is no stranger to hosting.

The TV Academy's 2021 calendar as well:

June 1, 2020 - May 31, 2021

Eligibility period for Emmy entries

February 11

Online entry process begins

March 31

Deadline to apply for membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 73rd Emmy competition and for members to secure member entry fee discount. This date also applies to former members. Application must be completed and paid in order to qualify.

April 6

Deadline for current voting members to apply for hyphenate voting status

May 13, 6 p.m.

Entry deadline for ALL entries that were originally presented 6:00 PM - 2:00 AM, June 1, 2020 - May 31, 2021 (including hanging episodes); upload deadline for all entry materials

June 17

Nominations-round voting begins



June 28, 10 p.m.

Nominations-round voting ends

Tuesday, July 13

Nominations announced

July 27

Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations

August 13

Final-round videos available for viewing

August 19

Final-round voting begins

August 30, 10 p.m.

Final-round voting ends

September TBD

Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Ball

September 19

CBS Telecast and Governors Ball

(All dates are subject to change.) (ANI)

