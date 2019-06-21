Daniel Craig and Prince Charles
Daniel Craig and Prince Charles

Prince Charles visits sets of 'Bond 25'

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 15:20 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The sets of 'Bond 25' on Thursday had a special visitor- United Kingdom's Prince of Wales, Prince Charles.
The 70-year-old heir to the British throne Prince Charles was introduced to the cast of the film by 007 himself- actor Daniel Craig.
Craig introduced Prince Charles to the cast members including Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Ralph Fiennes, who plays 'M' in the films and gave him a peek inside his character's office.
A fan of Aston Martin cars, Prince Charles, arrived on the sets at Pinewood Studios in a Bentley and had a close look at the classic Bond vehicle used in the filming of 'Bond 25', reported People.
Craig explained to the Prince how 'pod cars' enables an actor to sit in the driver's seat while stunt driver actually does the stunt while sitting in a 'pod' above the car.


"It's quite cool but quite scary," said Ben Strong, a senior project manager with Aston Martin.
"The cars are the interesting thing here, much more interesting," said the Prince while he posed with Craig in front of the DB5 and a real Aston Martin.
"He had a lot to talk about with Daniel. They both have a love for Aston Martin. Boys with toys," added producer Barbara Broccoli.
The Prince also talked about Fiennes' appearances in the 'Harry Potter' films as Voldemort, that made Craig joked, "That's the real Ralph Fiennes!"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

On the set of the new #Bond25 film at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, The Prince of Wales talks cars with @007 himself, Daniel Craig! The Prince toured the James Bond set today and met cast and crew, including Ralph Fiennes, who plays ‘M’ in the films, and gave The Prince a peek inside his character’s office. HRH also watched a scene being filmed with actors @NaomieHarris and @lashanalynch. ?? The new James Bond film, the 25th in the series, is due for release next year. During the visit, The Prince met @britishfilminstitute ?apprentices who are working on the film. The BFI Film Academy runs 52 academies across the UK, giving young people the opportunity to learn about filmmaking. HRH has been Patron of the @BFI for 40 years.

A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse) on Jun 20, 2019 at 10:24am PDT


The Prince recalled visiting the sets of one of the 'Pink Panther' movies. Filming was often interrupted, he said, because "They all collapsed in hysterics."
"We get hysterical sometimes," Craig said. "Toward the end of the day, normally."
The Prince appeared in a cameo in a mini-movie alongside Craig in a parody of the famous British spy films.
'Bond 25' revolves around Bond, whose peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter [Wright] from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 8, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:18 IST

Here's how B-town celebrates International Yoga Day

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Commemorating International Yoga Day, a string of B-town celebrities posted pictures and videos practising yoga and encouraging people to do the same for a healthy living.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:06 IST

'Khandaani Shafakhana': Hilarious take on taboo around sexual disorder

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): After treating the fans with a quirky poster and escalating their curiosity, the makers of 'Khandaani Shafakhana' have finally released the trailer of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:59 IST

World Music Day: Don't let the world stay boring, play some music

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Music is an integral part of life as it touches your soul, sooths your nerves and is also a major source of happiness. As the world celebrates World Music Day, one of the young and talented musicians from Bollywood industry, Ayushmann Khurrana, shared how significant

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:47 IST

'The Angry Birds Movie 2' ready to hit the theatres this year

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): The angry birds are back! Animated adventure-comedy 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' will hit the theatres on August 23, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:45 IST

Ray Winstone joins cast of Marvel's 'Black Widow'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Marvel has roped in 'The Departed' actor Ray Winstone for its standalone 'Black Widow' film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:11 IST

Sonam Kapoor says 'Raanjhanaa' close to her heart as film...

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Right from her debut film 'Sawaariya' to recently released 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', Sonam Kapoor has come a long way. She has surely picked a variety of films in her acting career spanning across 12 years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:59 IST

Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, and more to receive Hollywood...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The Hollywood Walk of Fame will shine even brighter next year as a new class of celebrities are all set to get their stars!

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:49 IST

Bella Thorne's big revelation about teaching herself to read, write

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): American actor Bella Thorne has revealed about how she taught herself how to read and write.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:46 IST

'The Big Bang Theory' sets now part of Warner Bros. Studio Tour...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The popular American sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory', which made history as TV's longest-running show, ended last month. While fans are still reeling over the end of the series, Warner Bros. may have the perfect gift to cheer them up!

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:29 IST

Like mother, like daughter: Arjun Kapoor's tribute to his ladies

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Move over the saying 'like father, like son', as actor Arjun Kapoor has penned a new expression in admiration of his mother and sister.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:15 IST

International Yoga Day: Akshay Kumar share a picture of his...

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Known for his strict fitness regime and healthy lifestyle, Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar is an epitome of fitness. However, the actor on Thursday shared a picture of his mother doing yoga to mark the International Yoga Day.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 13:48 IST

Adele's fans think she is releasing new music soon

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): Get ready to say 'Hello' to new music! Fans of singer-songwriter Adele are speculating that their favourite artist is about to drop new music very soon.

Read More
iocl