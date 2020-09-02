Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sign multi-year deal with Netflix

Washington D.C. [USA], September 2 (ANI): After pitching movie and television plans around Hollywood, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, reported Variety.

The couple, who moved to California earlier this year, under their streamer's deal, will make documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows, and children's series.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," Variety quoted Meghan and Harry's statement.

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action," the statement further read.

As per the publication, the duo will be focused on creating a wide variety of series about stories and issues that are close to their hearts, such as those that their newly formed nonprofit, Archewell, will highlight. Several projects are already in development, including a nature docuseries and an animated series focused on inspirational women.

They also want to highlight diverse voices in front of and behind the camera, and are committed to diverse hiring practices for key roles at their production company, as per a source familiar with the deal.

"Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism, and leadership. We are incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home - and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere," added Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

Markle, who previously acted in the 2011 released drama 'Suits', briefly returned to Hollywood to narrate the Disney Plus documentary 'Elephants'.

Harry had previously worked with filmmakers behind the documentary 'Rising Phoenix,', which premiered on Netflix last week, cited Variety. (ANI)



