Prince Williams, Harry reject claims of rift due to William's bullying attitude

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 13 (ANI): After a local UK-based newspaper alleged that the rift in the Royal Family leading to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'step-back' was due to Prince William's bullying attitude, both Prince Williams and Harry denied the claims.

"Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge," CNN quoted spokespeople for the Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge.

"For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful," the statement added.

A local newspaper on Monday reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle felt "pushed away" by the "bullying attitude" of Prince William.

The article from the daily also suggested that the two brothers fell out as Prince William was not friendly with Markle and the Sussexes felt bullied.

The couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Wednesday announced their 'step back' from royal duties shocking the world.

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II called a royal family meeting to discuss Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to take a step back from their royal duties.

Fox News reported that Harry's father, Prince Charles and his brother, William are also expected to attend the meeting which will take place at the monarch's private Sandringham estate in eastern England.(ANI)

