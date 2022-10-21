Princess Diana's fatal car crash will not be shown in season 6 of Netflix's 'The Crown'

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Season 6 of the Netflix show 'The Crown', which is being currently filmed, will not be showing Princess Diana's car crash that ultimately ended her life.

Deadline has confirmed that the collision would not be re-created for the series. The outlet shared that in a statement released to The Sun, Netflix said, "The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown."

News that the streamer opted out of shooting the fatal car crash comes as a source told Deadline that production was "on edge" over re-creating the scene of Diana's death, which occurs during the timeline of the sixth season of Netflix's Emmy-winning drama series.



Season 5 of the series will be available starting November 9 on Netflix.

"We've been dreading getting to this point. The countdown is two weeks and while we're calmly carrying on it's fair to acknowledge that there's a certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there's bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one," a source on the production told Deadline.

Princess Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed died on August 31, 1997, in a car crash at the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris. They were passengers in the car, while Henri Paul drove the vehicle.

The production source had informed Deadline that the actual crash would not be filmed for 'The Crown' but that the series would chronicle the events that happened before and after the collision. (ANI)

