Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle
Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra backs Meghan Markle, calls her victim of racism

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:04 IST

Washington DC [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra stood up for Meghan Markle just like all friends do.
The 'Quantico' star has nothing but nice things to say about the Duchess of Sussex. The 36-year-old actor addressed the negativity surrounding her friend since marrying Prince Harry and becoming a member of the royal family.
In an interview with The Sunday Times as cited by People, Priyanka opened up about the criticism Meghan faces and said that much of it is due to her biracial heritage.
Priyanka said that the media criticism is "really unfortunate," adding, "But if there's anyone who can handle it, it's her."
"I've seen that and it's really unfortunate. But if there's anyone who can handle it, it's her. Of course, it has to do with racism, it's an obvious reason," she said.
Priyanka continued to praise her friend, explaining that the former 'Suits' star has remained grounded even after getting married to the Duke of Sussex.
"The beauty of Meg is that she's been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before [she started dating Harry] and she's the same chick. Now she's got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did," the 'Isn't It Romantic' star added.
Priyanka said that Meghan has always wanted to change a situation to a noticeable degree.
The actor added, "We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She's always been the girl wanting to move the needle."
In her interview, Priyanka also opened up about her friendship with Meghan. The two met at a women-in-television dinner a few years ago and found that they shared similar interests.
"We just connected on how we see the world and as girls. Meghan is such a progressive, modern girl. She's what the world is today -- a self-made woman who looks like each one of us. I mean, she's stunning. But she is so completely herself," she said.
Priyanka's comments come after months of rumours of a feud between her and Meghan, which first sparked in December 2018 after the Duchess of Sussex, who was pregnant at that time, did not attend the actor's wedding to Nick Jonas in India.
Priyanka dismissed the rumours on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' in March. However, they continued, even after Priyanka took to Instagram in May to congratulate the royal couple on the birth of their son.
On Thursday, Priyanka and Nick were captured together in London and The Sun reported that day that the couple visited Meghan, Harry and their newborn son Archie Harrison and even gave him gifts.
However, Priyanka denied the report, calling it "untrue" and posted a clarification on her Twitter handle.
"While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often," she tweeted on Friday along with a link of an article by The Sun.
On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' and she has also signed up for a project with Mindy Kaling. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:09 IST

Abhishek Bachchan wishes parents Big B, Jaya Bachchan on their...

New Delhi (India), Jun 3 (ANI): As Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate 46 years of marital bliss today; Abhishek Bachchan wished them a happy anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:45 IST

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas recreate Romeo-Juliet scene and it...

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave us major couple goals by recreating an iconic scene from William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet but with a twist and it is beyond adorable.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:42 IST

SRK thanks Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra for fulfilling his dreams...

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): Ace filmmakers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra have been instrumental in shaping Shah Rukh Khan's career. Both the directors gave SRK and his fans some of the most beautiful films.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:35 IST

DC announces new comic book 'Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity'

Washington DC [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): The twisted relationship between Harley Quinn and the Joker has been one of the most talked about subjects since Harley was introduced in 'Batman: The Animated Series' in 1992. This October, fans will get to know more about their relationship as it will be explored in

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:03 IST

Ranveer Singh meets Sachin Tendulkar, Vivian Richards

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): Ranveer Singh, who is all geared up to play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in his upcoming film '83', couldn't contain his excitement after meeting two legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Vivian Richards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:42 IST

Kim Kardashian West's daughter makes sure little brother rocks...

New Delhi (India), Jun 3 (ANI): After Kim Kardashian West shared a video of her daughter North styling her for a surprise anniversary date, she has now shared a video of North making sure that her younger brother, Saint, hits the right note in his debut in the choir of Sunday Service last week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:34 IST

Here's how Aamir Khan wished his son Junaid Khan on his birthday

New Delhi (India), Jun 3 (ANI): Each person's style of wishing and making their closed ones feel special is different. Aamir Khan too wished his eldest son Junaid Khan on his birthday in a special manner.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 00:22 IST

'Godzilla II: King of the Monsters' earns mere USD 49 million in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): The much-hyped 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' opened to a mere USD 49 million in its first weekend at the box office. The film was made with a hefty budget of USD 200 million.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 22:44 IST

New father Prince Harry 'seems to be really happy', says Nacho Figuera

Washington D.C. [India], June 2 (ANI): New dad Prince Harry is loving being a father. Professional polo player and the royal's friend, Nacho Figueras, shared that he is so happy after welcoming his first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 22:34 IST

Ranveer Singh meets Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne

New Delhi (India), June 2 (ANI): Ranveer Singh, who recently introduced the 'Kapil's Devils,' who will be seen in the upcoming film '83', parades a beaming smile as he poses with the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar and 'Spin King' Shane Warne.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 21:50 IST

Salman Khan congratulates PM Modi and his cabinet

New Delhi (India), June 2 (ANI): As PM Narendra Modi took oath as the 15th Prime Minister of India and introduced his cabinet, Bollywood actor Salman Khan sent his wishes and congratulated the PM.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 21:50 IST

Shahrukh, Salman, Katrina arrive at Baba Siddique's Iftar party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): A host of celebrities, including Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Urmila Matondkar, attended the Iftar party thrown by Indian politician Baba.

Read More
iocl