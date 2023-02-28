Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): And the wait is finally over. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer action-packed series 'Citadel' has got a release date.

On Monday, Citadel's makers informed that the series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The series is created by the Russo Brothers. Taking to Instagram, the Russo Brothers unveiled the first look of the actors from the project.

In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen in a red dress as she points a gun at someone. Later, she can be seen teaming up with Richard's character as they head out on a mission.

Priyanka, too, shared the images of her look on her Instagram feed.

"First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair #CitadelOnPrime," she captioned the post.

In Citadel, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden play elite spies who work for an organisation called Citadel.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

The American series is also getting an Indian adaptation. Raj and DK are creating the Indian version of Citadel featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. (ANI)