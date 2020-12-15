Priyanka Chopra gushes over husband Nick Jonas and pet dog Diana

London [UK], December 15 (ANI): Enjoying her cozy Christmas vacation in London, Priyanka Chopra Jonas cannot stop pouring love over her husband Nick and pet dog, Diana.

Amid the winter holidays, the 'Desi Girl' has already found her cozy clan to lean on. In the latest post, Chopra, on Monday (local time) is seen hugging and gushing over her husband and American singer Nick and pet dog, Diana.

The 33-year old star who is enjoying her Christmas time with family in London took to Instagram to share a loved-up picture that captures the husband-wife duo in their snuggly space.



With the picture, Chopra wrote, "These two," using a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoticon.



The adorable post of the star was liked by Indian politician Smriti Irani and more than one million fans within a few hours of being posted.

On the work front, the former Miss World is currently working on her memoir book 'Unfinished', which is reportedly going to release next month. (ANI)

