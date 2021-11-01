Priyanka Chopra Jonas reunites with her 'happy place'

Washington [US], November 1 (ANI): Who does not love to be surrounded by their loved ones? Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is extremely happy as she met her husband Nick Jonas after a long time.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted an adorable picture, in which she can be seen hugging Nick. Describing the moment, she wrote, "My happy place."



Priyanka posted another picture, which showcases her chilling in the sun wearing a brown cardigan and a pair of sunglasses.

"Home," she captioned the image.



For the unversed, Priyanka was away from home as she was shooting in Europe for her web series 'Citadel'.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also shot for Netflix's 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' along with the members of Nick's family.

She even shared a picture from the show on Instagram. In the image, she can be seen seated along with her sister-in-laws Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner and father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas.



"About last night.. with these beauties. Also don't miss senior in the corner #jonasbrothersfamilyroast @netflixisajoke," she wrote.

'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' will be out on November 23. (ANI)

