Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive in style at 'Love Again' premiere

New York [US], May 4 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who shelled out major couple goals at the recent Met Gala 2023 red carpet have left fans mesmerised with their presence at the premiere of 'Love Again'.

Priyanka And Sam Heughan-starrer 'Love Again' had a premiere in New York on Wednesday, where the "Desi girl" and her hubby Nick arrived hand in hand.

For the occasion, Priyanka wore a blush blue gown with a pouffy skirt, a giant bow on her back. She styled her hair straight and wore a simple necklace. On the other hand, Nick wore a grey suit that well complemented Priyanka's look.



Sam Heughan looked handsome in his all-black suit. Pictures of Sam and Priyanka's interaction were also shared on the fan pages. One photo showed Sam giving her a kiss on the nose as she pouted.





The film is about a role played by Priyanka who gives love another chance after the loss of her partner. Priyanka's husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas has a special cameo in the movie.

Priyanka also recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The shooting for the film has not been started yet. (ANI)

