Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to Anne Heche

Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): The tragic demise of Anne Heche has left many in deep sorrow.

After learning about Anne Heche's death, several celebrities including Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra paid heartfelt tribute to the late actress on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "My heart goes out to Anne Heche's children, family, friends, and everyone who grieves."



She added, "It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side. You were a lovely person and an incredible actress. You will always have a special place in my heart.



Ellen DeGeneres, who dated Anne Heche in the past too condoled the sad demise. She wrote, "This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love."

Anne Heche, 53, had been comatose in hospital with a severe brain injury since the fiery collision on August 5. And one week later, on August 12, she breathed her last.

Sharing the unfortunate news, a representative for Anne Heche told People, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact," the rep grieved.

Anne Heche's career spanned decades and included memorable roles on TV, film and the stage. She rose to fame in the late '80s and '90s with her roles in the soap opera Another World (1987-1991) and films Volcano, Wag the Dog, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days Seven Nights and the 1998 remake of Psycho.

She is also known for her role in the 2004 film Gracie's Choice, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for best-supporting actress, and the ABC romantic comedy series Men in Trees, which aired from 2006 to 2008. (ANI)

