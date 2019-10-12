Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals best part of being married!

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:16 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): For Priyanka Chopra, the best part of being married, is feeling a sense of contentment.
The 'Mary Kom' actor opened up about her married life and what's the best part of being with her husband Nick Jonas.
In December, Priyanka and Nick will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary and 'The Sky is Pink' actor opened up to E! News about everything she has learned after becoming Mrs. Jonas.
Speaking about the best part of being married, the 37-year-old star said, "I have a sense of contentment. I feel like that's the best part of being married."
And a part of that contentment comes from the feeling of comfort which Priyanka gets when she is around her husband. The star also opened up about the most surprising part.
"I think the most surprising part. Every single day when I wake up I'm like, 'Oh, I have a home. Like, this is my home. This person is my home.' And I didn't know that feeling outside of my parents. Like, it's like, 'Oh, this is the family that I have chosen.' It's family," Priyanka said.
And that family just might be expanding soon, going by the 'Quantico' star's revelation.
"I've wanted to experience motherhood since when I was 12 years old. I love kids, I've always wanted to have them. And whenever it's time, I'm sure it will," she told the outlet.
But one thing that the much-in-love couple won't be making together is music.
"Oh God, I don't have the audacity to collaborate with him," Priyanka joked.
"I think he's like a musical prodigy. Whenever I sing in the car, like when my jam is on, and then he'll just look at me like that, I just get quiet," she added.
Priyanka and Nick never leave a chance to gush about each other. The duo, who is quite active on Instagram, has been successfully painting the Internet red with their never-ending social media PDA, sweet photos and tributes to each other, giving everyone major couple goals.
The two also never fail to support each other when it comes to their professional endeavours by giving social media shout-outs and attending each other's work events together, be it a film premiere or a musical performance.
On the work front, Priyanka is making her Bollywood comeback with 'The Sky Is Pink'. She will also be seen in the upcoming Robert Rodriguez feature 'We Can Be Heroes.'
Priyanka will also star as the lead in the adaptation of the Man Booker-winning novel 'The White Tiger', for Netflix alongside Rajkummar Rao. She is also set to produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy set in India that will be co-produced by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal Studios. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:15 IST

Amber Rose blessed with a baby boy!

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Model-actor Amber Rose and her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards welcomed their first child, a baby boy into the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:44 IST

Elizabeth Olsen forgot she auditioned for 'GoT' because it was 'horrible'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Actor Elizabeth Olsen could have been the Mother of Dragons! Sometimes things in life go so bad that you just block their memory, something similar happened with Olsen when she auditioned for the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:47 IST

Liam Hemsworth spotted on date with Maddison Brown after Miley...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): American actor Liam Hemsworth has a new lady in his life! Two months after his split with ex-wife and singer Miley Cyrus, the star was spotted on a date with actor Maddison Brown.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:39 IST

Big B's hometown Prayagraj prays for his well being on 77th B'day

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 11(ANI): As Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 77 today, a sea of fans were seen being immersed in the spirit of celebration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:51 IST

Ajay Devgn wraps up second schedule of 'Maidaan'

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the second shooting schedule of sports drama 'Maidaan' in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:32 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops amusing trailer of 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): After garnering much appreciation with films like 'Roam Rome Mein,' Nawazuddin Siddiqui dropped the first trailer of his upcoming film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:25 IST

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 77 on Friday, greeted thousands of his frenzied fans outside his residence and thanked them for their wishes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:07 IST

Harry Styles sends out personalised messages on World Mental Health Day

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): To mark World Mental Health Day, style icon and former 'One Direction' bandmate Harry Styles sent out personalised messages with the acronym TPWK, which stands for 'Treat People With Kindness.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:59 IST

I tried to take my life: Jameela Jamil reveals mental health struggles

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): On World Mental Health Day, actor Jameela Jamil opened up about her mental health struggles and revealed how she tried to kill herself at one point in time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:56 IST

Lata Mangeshkar showers birthday wishes on Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar extended her warm wishes to one of India's greatest actors, Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday!

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:34 IST

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's patch up sure to happen

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting back together soon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:22 IST

Kevin Hart breaks his silence over car crash incident

Washington DC [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): American stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart who met with an accident last month, finally opened up about the incident in a statement.

Read More
iocl