Priyanka Chopra reveals her plans of having kids with Nick Jonas

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who is on cloud nine after attending the premiere of her upcoming outing 'The Sky Is Pink' at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, opened up about her relationship with her husband Nick Jonas.

Speaking to E! News on the red carpet, the 37-year-old star gushed about her role in the film and revealed what it was like working with a lot of children.

"We had a lot of babies in this movie, I'll tell you that because the daughter ages so much. It was great. I mean, I love kids," she said with a laugh.

The 'Quantico' star admitted that she would rather hang out with children than adults.

"Kids are my favourite people. I'd prefer their company over adults, actually. So it was amazing to be part of this movie," she shared.

Naturally, since she opened up about her love for children, she hinted that babies are on her and husband Nick's mind.

On being asked if she and the 'Jonas Brothers' singer plan to have kids in the future, she replied with a huge smile on her face, "Hopefully, if god blesses us with them."

At this year's TIFF, 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf also received a four-minute standing ovation after its screening.

This isn't the first time that 'Baywatch' star has touched on the topic of having babies. Earlier this month, she revealed that having a baby is certainly on her "to-do list."

"Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," she told Vogue India for the September issue.

Nick has also previously talked about starting a family with his lady love.

"I definitely want to be a father someday," he said last December, nearly a week after getting married to Priyanka.

"And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday," he added.

However, it seems like the much-in-love couple is going with the flow when it comes to starting a family.

"Yeah. Always. I've always wanted to," Priyanka previously told E! News after being asked if she's ever wanted to be a mother. "I think, you know, whenever God wants it to happen."

On the work front, Priyanka is making her Bollywood comeback with 'The Sky Is Pink'. She will also be seen in the upcoming Robert Rodriguez feature 'We Can Be Heroes.'

Priyanka will also star as the lead in the adaptation of the Man Booker-winning novel 'The White Tiger', for Netflix alongside Rajkummar Rao. She is also set to produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy set in India that will be co-produced by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal Studios. (ANI)

