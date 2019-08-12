Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Image courtesy: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Image courtesy: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas likes her 'natural' looks, calls him an 'appreciator'

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Nick Jonas has nothing but love and admiration for his wife Priyanka Chopra.
The actor recently spoke to People at Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 and revealed how her husband is full of admiration for her whether she decides to go for a more natural or a more glamorous look.
"He likes a bit of both," the 'Quantico' star, said, adding that "there are days when he likes a really natural thing."
The 'Mary Kom' actor added, "He's an appreciator. He's someone who can appreciate both things."
In honour of Beautycon, Priyanka went all out for the event, wearing a sheer black top with a pussycat bow, a white blazer paired with a matching pair of pants. Adding a pop of colour to the whole look, she opted for striking pink eye makeup with a matching bold lip colour.
Earlier this month, Priyanka joined her fellow J sisters Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas in celebrating the first night of their husbands' 'Happiness Begins' tour. All three women rocked Jonas Brothers T-shirts.
The actor shared that it was "really cool" that they all decided on coordinating their outfits since they "have such distinct personalities."
"Mine was vintage from like 2008, which was really cool, but we cut up Danni's and then Sophie was wearing hers. It was really cool to see all three of us in the same thing, you know? It was really fun," Priyanka said.
With her husband on tour, the much-in-love couple is putting in efforts to spend time with one another whenever they can.
"We try and find time to intersect with each other. I'm not going to be on the tour a lot with them, but whenever I can, I try and go in and whenever he has days off he always tries to fly in. So that's always good. We were very cognizant of that," she said.
The star also spoke about a variety of things from sisterhood to not seeking validation from others to not being afraid of taking risks and fail.
Ironically, as the actor was championing for "sisterhood" and female empowerment, an attendee yelled at the 'Baywatch' star.
An eyewitness told E! News that a Pakistani woman questioned the actor about her role as a United Nations Goodwill ambassador and her controversial tweet in March, where she wrote, "Jai Hind (Long live India) #IndianArmedForces."
According to the eyewitness, the attendee claimed that the actor was a "hypocrite" for "encouraging war between India and Pakistan."
However, Priyanka, who is known for her unfiltered opinions, wasn't taking any of it.
"I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me," Priyanka responded.
She continued, "But I think that all of us have a sort of, a middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now, girl, don't yell. We're all here for love."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:26 IST

Teen Choice Awards 2019: Here's the full list of winners

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 12 (ANI): The Teen Choice Awards were handed out on Sunday night in Hermosa Beach, California.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:08 IST

'The Lion King' is unstoppable, crosses Rs. 150 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): 'The Lion King' is continuing its winning streak at the box-office! The film, which opened to decent reviews, is performing remarkably well and has crossed Rs. 150 crore mark.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:41 IST

Taylor Swift receives Icon Award at 2019 Teen Choice Awards;...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift received the inaugural Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards and after accepting the honour, the artist announced a new song.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:37 IST

Teen Choice Awards: Taylor Swift talks about 'Gender Inequality'...

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 12 (ANI): American pop-star Taylor Swift who won the first-ever 'Icon Award' at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday spoke about gender inequality and gave advice to her young fans while accepting the award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:19 IST

Popular television actor files complaint against second husband...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A popular television star has filed a complaint at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali against her second husband for allegedly abusing her daughter by making obscene comments and showing indecent pictures in his mobile since October 2017.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:50 IST

BTS announces extended "hiatus" for much-needed "rest, relaxation"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): South Korean boy band BTS announced that they are taking a much-needed break to focus on "rest and relaxation" and hope to return "refreshed and recharged."

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:25 IST

Hrithik Roshan unveils another power-packed poster of 'WAR'

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): After giving a visual treat to fans with the 'WAR' teaser, Bollywood's heartthrob Hrithik Roshan unveiled another intriguing poster of the film on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:54 IST

Lady Gaga to fund 162 classrooms following mass shootings

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga wants to help people by giving back to the communities who were devastated following the recent mass shootings.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:37 IST

B-town stars extend Eid wishes to fans

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): As the nation is celebrating Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid, with great religious zeal and fervour, the B-town extended their warm greetings to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:59 IST

'Coolie No. 1' remake's first look features Varun, Sara's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): On the occasion of Sara Ali Khan's birthday, Varun Dhawan treated their fans with the first look posters from the upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' remake and we can't get over the duo's crackling chemistry!

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:58 IST

Kacey Musgraves denies liking Kid Rock's tweet dissing Taylor Swift

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): After singer Kid Rock slammed Taylor Swift with a sexist comment on her political activism, singer Kacey Musgraves came under fire for liking his misogynist missive.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:03 IST

Alex Rodriguez shares bikini picture of fiance Jennifer Lopez as...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez is eagerly awaiting the return of his fiancee and singer-actor Jennifer Lopez who is in Russia as part of her 'It's My Party' tour.

Read More
iocl