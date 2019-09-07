Priyanka Chopra reveals what's on her to-do list

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her future with husband and singer Nick Jonas, revealing that having children with her beloved husband is on her "to-do list."

The 37-year-old actor opened up to Vogue India in her September cover story about the projected next steps in the couple's relationship following their lavish December 2018 wedding, reported People.

While Nick has been busy touring with brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, Priyanka revealed that she ultimately wants to settle down in Los Angeles and have a baby with her doting husband.

"Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," she said, later adding, "For me, home is wherever I'm happy, as long as I have the people I love around me."

The 'Quantico' star had recently told InStyle that having children with her husband is definitely on the horizon when the time is right.

"I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom,'" she shared in June.

In late 2018, shortly after getting hitched, Priyanka told People that the couple plans to take things as they come.

"I always say, 'Man proposes, God disposes.' So I'm not taking any chances. We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen," she said at that time.

Nick echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Let us be married first for a while before we have to make all these big decisions. We're in our honeymoon period right now and we will be for a very long time."

However, the 'Mary Kom' star also told People last June that her motherhood timeline is within the next decade.

"In 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it's going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I'm very fond of children and I want to be able to do that," she said.

On the work front, Priyanka is making her Bollywood comeback with 'The Sky Is Pink', co-starring Farhan Akhtar. She will also be seen in the upcoming Robert Rodriguez feature 'We Can Be Heroes.' Priyanka will also star as the lead in the adaptation of the Man Booker-winning novel 'The White Tiger,' for Netflix alongside Rajkummar Rao.

She is also set to produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy set in India that will co-produced by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal Studios. (ANI)

