Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's action-packed trailer of 'Citadel' unveiled

Los Angeles [US], March 6 (ANI): The wait is over! The Russo Brothers on Monday unveiled the trailer of the highly anticipated series 'Citadel', which stars Priyanka Chopra, Richard Maddenm Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci in significant roles.

The show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. Eight years ago, as they narrowly escaped a life-threatening attack, their memories were wiped.

They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

In the trailer, we see Priyanka flaunting several action based stunts. She is also seen romancing Madden in the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



Sharing the trailer's link, Priyanka on Instagram wrote, "On April 28, enter a new age of espionage. Watch the trailer for Citadel now! @citadelonprime #CitadelOnPrime."

'Citadel' will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

The American series is also getting an Indian adaptation. Raj and DK are creating the Indian version of Citadel featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. (ANI)