Priyanka Chopra tired of "cat fight", urges women to empower each other

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Looking every bit of a diva that she is, Global icon Priyanka Chopra rocked a white pantsuit and looked smoking hot as she attended the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019.

The star took the stage at the event to speak about a variety of things from sisterhood to not seeking validation from others to not being afraid of taking risks and fail.

The 'Quantico' star is taking the world by storm, one event at a time and this time she used the platform to urge women to empower each other, reported E! News.

"Everyone screws up, and that's alright. We all have bad days. We all are gonna feel like s--t sometimes," she said point-blank.

The 'Mary Kom' actor also spoke about how women all over the world are pitted against each other.

"I've had so many times where I'm doing interviews and people always ask me, 'You're doing a movie with a female actor. Did you guys get along? Were there cat fights?' But when it comes to boys, they say, 'Oh, my gosh. That's a bromance, and everyone works so well'," she said.

She continued, "I feel like, over time, because women had the lack of opportunities, we were pitted against each other. Because there were only five places a woman could be hired and so we were elbowing each other out to get to that one spot."

For the 'Isn't It Romantic' star, she feels the "lack of opportunity for females" is where the problem stems from.

"The more opportunity we create for each other, the more sisterhood will grow," she shared.

"We're 50 per cent of the world population, we need to be represented in every field. We need to be empowered by each other, by people who are in positions of power, by putting women in positions of power," she added.

The 37-year-old actor added, "I realized many, many years ago, the more I champion women in my own small way, maybe I'll be able to create a world, around me at least, where women run the show. Because we kinda do it really well."

Ironically, as the actor was championing for "sisterhood" and female empowerment, an attendee yelled at the 'Baywatch' star.

An eyewitness told E! News that a Pakistani woman questioned the actor about her role as a United Nations Goodwill ambassador and her controversial tweet in March, where she wrote, "Jai Hind (Long live India) #IndianArmedForces."

According to the eyewitness, the attendee claimed that the actor was a "hypocrite" for "encouraging war between India and Pakistan."

However, Priyanka, who is known for her unfiltered opinions, wasn't taking any of it.

"I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me," Priyanka responded.

She continued, "But I think that all of us have a sort of, a middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now, girl, don't yell. We're all here for love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy. (ANI)

