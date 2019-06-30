Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas at their wedding reception in New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas at their wedding reception in New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra turns head in pink saree at Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner wedding

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:02 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 30 (ANI): Weddings and sarees go hand in hand in India. Going the traditional way, 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra turned heads at her brother-in-law Joe Jonas' wedding in a stunning pink saree.
After hosting a surprise wedding ceremony in Vegas last month, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in a second ceremony in France, on Saturday.
Along with other friends and family members, Joe's brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka also attended the nuptials.
Looking her usual stunning self, Priyanka paired her gorgeous pastel pink saree with tasteful jewellery with her hair tied in a neat bun.
Nick too looked drool-worthy in a black tuxedo paired with a matching bow tie, E! Online reported.
Since the beginning of her career as a movie star, the actor has maintained a committed relationship with sarees. She never fails to disappoint when it comes to picking the right saree for the right occasion, and needless to say, she absolutely owns the traditional look every time.
While unlike their Vegas ceremony, none of the people who attended the wedding uploaded live updates on social media. According to a source, Sophie wore a long lace dress paired with a beautiful veil. She left her hair down and went with light makeup to complete the look. (ANI)

