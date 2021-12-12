Priyanka Chopra wraps up 'Citadel'

London [UK], December 12 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra has finished shooting for her web series 'Citadel'.

On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared her experience working on the Russo Brothers' project.

"It's a wrap on #CitadelPhew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don't. It's been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards," she wrote.



Priyanka also posted a string of images from the sets. One of the images showcases her bruised look.





'Citadel' is touted as an action-packed spy series. The 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden is also a part of it.

The show will be out on Amazon Prime Video soon. (ANI)

