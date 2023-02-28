Priyanka Chopra's action thriller series 'Citadel' trailer to be out on this date

Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller Hollywood series 'Citadel' are all set to unveil the official trailer soon.

Taking to Instagram, actor Priyanka Chopra shared a short teaser of the series and announced the trailer release date.

"Everything you know is a lie. @citadelonprime trailer tomorrow," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpNdBkpo4Bq/

The official trailer of 'Citadel' will be out on March 1, 2023.

Soon after the 'Don' actor shared the short teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Nick Jonas commented, "Let's go!!."



"Was waiting for this since ages ufff finally it's here," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, " We can't wait Queen."

"Wow Superb Beautiful," a user wrote.

On Monday, Citadel's makers informed that the series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

Recently the makers unveiled the first look of the actors from the series which received massive responses from the fans.

In Citadel, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden play elite spies who work for an organisation called Citadel.

The American series is also getting an Indian adaptation. Raj and DK are creating the Indian version of Citadel featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. (ANI)

