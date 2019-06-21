Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway

Production of Anne Hathaway's 'The Witches' continues after alleged assault on sets

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 13:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): A crew member working on the reboot of Anne Hathaway's next outing 'The Witches' was stabbed on the film's sets on Wednesday.
The man arrested on suspicion of wounding the person has been given bail.
Sources told Variety that the production of the film has not been affected.
The incident that took place on Wednesday at Warner Bros.' studio in Leavesden, Hertfordshire in England, was originally reported as stabbing, but appears less serious, with the alleged victim suffering "a small laceration to his neck" during a confrontation with someone known to him, police said.
Sources close to the film told the outlet that production did not stop due to the incident and the film's schedule remains unchanged.
The studio also issued a statement on Wednesday acknowledging the incident but letting out little information, stating that it was a police matter. The incident occurred after the two men had a difference of opinion about a trivial matter on the film's sets.
"One man, in his 40s, sustained a small laceration to his neck and was taken to hospital by ambulance," Hertfordshire Police said on Thursday.
"He was released later that evening following treatment. A second man, who is 54, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and released on bail until Wednesday, July 17. The men are known to each other," the police added.
Leavesden was the base for the famous 'Harry Potter' film series. It is now home to the popular Harry Potter studio tour.
Hathaway will play the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis' remake of 'The Witches', based on the late Roald Dahl's 1983 children's book of the same name. Apart from Hathaway, Chris Rock and Octavia Spencer will also feature in the film.
'The Witches' movie was released in 1990 and famously starred Anjelica Huston as the villain.
The upcoming film is slated to release on October 16, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:18 IST

Here's how B-town celebrates International Yoga Day

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Commemorating International Yoga Day, a string of B-town celebrities posted pictures and videos practising yoga and encouraging people to do the same for a healthy living.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:06 IST

'Khandaani Shafakhana': Hilarious take on taboo around sexual disorder

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): After treating the fans with a quirky poster and escalating their curiosity, the makers of 'Khandaani Shafakhana' have finally released the trailer of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:59 IST

World Music Day: Don't let the world stay boring, play some music

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Music is an integral part of life as it touches your soul, sooths your nerves and is also a major source of happiness. As the world celebrates World Music Day, one of the young and talented musicians from Bollywood industry, Ayushmann Khurrana, shared how significant

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:47 IST

'The Angry Birds Movie 2' ready to hit the theatres this year

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): The angry birds are back! Animated adventure-comedy 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' will hit the theatres on August 23, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:45 IST

Ray Winstone joins cast of Marvel's 'Black Widow'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Marvel has roped in 'The Departed' actor Ray Winstone for its standalone 'Black Widow' film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:11 IST

Sonam Kapoor says 'Raanjhanaa' close to her heart as film...

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Right from her debut film 'Sawaariya' to recently released 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', Sonam Kapoor has come a long way. She has surely picked a variety of films in her acting career spanning across 12 years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:59 IST

Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, and more to receive Hollywood...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The Hollywood Walk of Fame will shine even brighter next year as a new class of celebrities are all set to get their stars!

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:49 IST

Bella Thorne's big revelation about teaching herself to read, write

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): American actor Bella Thorne has revealed about how she taught herself how to read and write.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:46 IST

'The Big Bang Theory' sets now part of Warner Bros. Studio Tour...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The popular American sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory', which made history as TV's longest-running show, ended last month. While fans are still reeling over the end of the series, Warner Bros. may have the perfect gift to cheer them up!

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:36 IST

Prince Charles visits sets of 'Bond 25'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The sets of 'Bond 25' on Thursday had a special visitor- United Kingdom's Prince of Wales, Prince Charles.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:29 IST

Like mother, like daughter: Arjun Kapoor's tribute to his ladies

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Move over the saying 'like father, like son', as actor Arjun Kapoor has penned a new expression in admiration of his mother and sister.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:15 IST

International Yoga Day: Akshay Kumar share a picture of his...

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Known for his strict fitness regime and healthy lifestyle, Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar is an epitome of fitness. However, the actor on Thursday shared a picture of his mother doing yoga to mark the International Yoga Day.

Read More
iocl