Production of Anne Hathaway's 'The Witches' continues after alleged assault on sets

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): A crew member working on the reboot of Anne Hathaway's next outing 'The Witches' was stabbed on the film's sets on Wednesday.

The man arrested on suspicion of wounding the person has been given bail.

Sources told Variety that the production of the film has not been affected.

The incident that took place on Wednesday at Warner Bros.' studio in Leavesden, Hertfordshire in England, was originally reported as stabbing, but appears less serious, with the alleged victim suffering "a small laceration to his neck" during a confrontation with someone known to him, police said.

Sources close to the film told the outlet that production did not stop due to the incident and the film's schedule remains unchanged.

The studio also issued a statement on Wednesday acknowledging the incident but letting out little information, stating that it was a police matter. The incident occurred after the two men had a difference of opinion about a trivial matter on the film's sets.

"One man, in his 40s, sustained a small laceration to his neck and was taken to hospital by ambulance," Hertfordshire Police said on Thursday.

"He was released later that evening following treatment. A second man, who is 54, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and released on bail until Wednesday, July 17. The men are known to each other," the police added.

Leavesden was the base for the famous 'Harry Potter' film series. It is now home to the popular Harry Potter studio tour.

Hathaway will play the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis' remake of 'The Witches', based on the late Roald Dahl's 1983 children's book of the same name. Apart from Hathaway, Chris Rock and Octavia Spencer will also feature in the film.

'The Witches' movie was released in 1990 and famously starred Anjelica Huston as the villain.

The upcoming film is slated to release on October 16, 2020. (ANI)

