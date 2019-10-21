Proud of you: Chris Pratt commends Katherine Schwarzenegger's cooking fail

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Chris Pratt is giving us major couple goals through his latest social media post and we are all for it.

Recently, 'The Guardians of the Galaxy' star took to Instagram to post a photo of wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's failed attempt to heat some Bagel Bites, which ended up a little too well done. The bites were extremely burnt but he adored the way the latter tried hands-on cooking. Pratt commended her on her efforts despite the inedible result.



The 'Delivery Man' actor's post read "Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No, it did not. Not at all," he wrote. "To quote Rocky Balboa, 'It's not how many times you get knocked down, it's how many times you get up... and keep moving forward.'"

He further added, "As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance. I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you."

To which Schwarzenegger had the sweetest reply ever, she replied quoting "Looks like my plan to just have you do the cooking is working out very well,"

Pratt and Schwarzenegger got married in June this year. (ANI)

