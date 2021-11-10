'Quantum Leap' star Dean Stockwell dies at 85

Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): Oscar and Emmy nominated actor Dean Stockwell has passed away. He was 85 when he breathed his last.

He died in the early morning of November 7 at his home, of natural causes. A source close to the family confirmed the news to Deadline on Tuesday.

Born on March 5, 1936, in North Hollywood, Dean's acting career spanned more than 70 years and 200 credits.

The veteran star was most famous for his role as Admiral Al Calavicci on the 1989 sci-fi series 'Quantum Leap'. He starred in all 97 episodes of the hit sci-fi TV show from 1989 to 1993.



The much-loved series earned Dean multiple Emmy nominations, and the 1990 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

Dean started his acting career at the age of 7. He was roped in as a child actor for MGM Studios back in the 1940s, starring in films like 'Anchors Aweigh' and 'Gentleman's Agreement'. He had a steady string of roles in the 1980s when he not only landed the 'Quantum Leap' role but also was offered key roles in movies.

Dean received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for 1988's comedy crime movie 'Married to the Mob' that also starred Alec Baldwin. He had also co-starred in high-budget films like the original 'Dune' (1984), 1986 mystery-crime 'Blue Velvet' and 1984 romantic movie 'Paris, Texas'.

The actor received even more popularity when he joined the cast of the 2004 sci-fi series 'Battlestar Galactica'.

The late actor is survived by his ex-wife Joy Stockwell and their two children, son Austin and daughter Sophie. (ANI)

