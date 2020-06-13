Queen Elizabeth celebrates official 94th birthday in socially-distanced ceremony

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday celebrated her official 94th birthday in a smaller and socially distanced ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to E! News, earlier in March, the royal family had announced that the annual parade marking Her Majesty's celebration will not be proceeding in its usual "traditional form" owing to the pandemic.

A much smaller gathering was organised on the Windsor Castle ground to honour the monarch on her birthday.

The royal ceremony had the members of the first Battalion of Welsh standing at a safe distance of six feet apart as they serenaded the Queen with a royal salute

The monarch was flanked by two officials as she sat under a canopy on the quadrangle of Windsor Castle admiring the ceremony, reported E! News.

For the special occasion, the Queen wore a light blue coloured ensemble designed by British fashion designer Stewart Parvin and paired it with a hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan.

This marks Queen's first major appearance ever since the COVID-19 induced lockdown as she has been staying inside the Windsor Castle and has been sending out safety messages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to E! News, Prince and Meghan Markle who recently stepped back as members of the royal family wished the Queen over a video call. (ANI)

