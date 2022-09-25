'Queer as Folk' reboot cancelled after Season 1

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): The show 'Queer as Folk' has been cancelled after Season 1.

According to Variety, Peacock has cancelled the "Queer as Folk" reboot after one season.

On June 9, the streaming service made the full first season of the programme available. In April 2021, Peacock issued a straight-to-series order for it.

The programme featured a group of friends who were dealing with the fallout from a shooting at a gay nightclub in New Orleans. Fin Argus, CG, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O'Connell, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, and Kim Cattrall were among the actors who starred in the series.

According to Variety, Stephen Dunn developed the series and served as executive producer alongside Jaclyn Moore, Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Russell T. Davies, Nicola Shindler, and Richard Halliwell.



In a statement published on Instagram, Dunn stated, "It's a rare gift to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as 'Queer As Folk.' This experience changed our lives forever and we're so grateful to have found this incredible new family. But today we received the disappointing news that we're not getting a second season."

Dunn continued by expressing gratitude to viewers for "falling in love" with the characters and for watching the show. He said, "We're so grateful for the chance to honour our community and are so proud of this show."

According to Variety, the Peacock series was the third iteration of "Queer as Folk." Ten episodes of the original British series were aired between 1999 and 2000.

The series was then translated by Showtime for American viewers, and their version ran for five seasons between 2000 and 2005.

This is also the second Peacock cancellation that has been reported in recent weeks. The single-camera sitcom "Rutherford Falls" was cancelled by Peacock earlier in September after two seasons. (ANI)

