Quentin Tarantino, Aaron Paul mourn Robert Forster's demise

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and Aaron Paul, mourned the demise of Robert Forster who passed away on Friday at the age of 78.

The Oscar-nominated actor breathed his last in Los Angeles after battling brain cancer, the same day one of his last outings 'El Camino' was released on streaming service Netflix. He is seen reprising his role as Ed Galbraith.

"Today the world is left with one less gentleman," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Tarantino in a statement.

"One less square shooter. One less good man. One less wonderful father. One less marvelous actor. I remember all the breakfasts we had at silver spoons. All the stories. All the kind words. All the support," he added.

He even called casting the late actor in his 1997 film 'Jackie Brown' as "one of the best choices" he ever made in his life.

In 1998, Forster was nominated for the Academy Award for the supporting role in the same film.

Aaron, who plays Jesse Pinkman in the new movie, honoured his late co-actor and "a true gentleman" on Saturday tweeting,"I am heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Robert Forster. My god."

"I had the privilege of knowing this beautiful man and working alongside of him. A true gentleman that loved to act. I love you my friend. Thank you for loving me. You are and always will be a legend," he added.



Forster had appeared in over 100 films, and was best known for his roles in movies like 'Mulholland Drive' and 'Medium Cool'.

Forster had completed two other projects this year - filmmaker Steven Spielberg's 'Amazing Stories', an upcoming web series and 'Wereworlf'. (ANI)