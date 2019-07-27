Quentin Tarantino felt "nervous" directing Al Pacino

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:00 IST

Andy Serkis, Helmer among candidates to helm 'Venom 2'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): As 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' entered the USD 1 billion club, Sony is now planning to get the 'Venom' sequel started and executives recently met with a handful of new directing candidates.