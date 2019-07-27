Quentin Tarantino (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Quentin Tarantino (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Quentin Tarantino felt "nervous" directing Al Pacino

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Much of the hype in Quentin Tarantino's latest release 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was around the leads Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, but Tarantino revealed he was "nervous" while directing 'The Godfather' star Al Pacino.
"I was nervous on the first day with Al," the filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly.
"I was just nervous about how it was going to start. Is he one of these guys that the first day is kind of a wash? You know, that's just him getting comfortable and getting used to it, you know, and the second day it starts getting better," Tarantino explained.
He further shared how his first assistant director was "surprised" seeing him nervous and tried to calm him down saying, "Al loves you."
"'I know he loves me. I don't know how to push this at the beginning.' I mean, I'll know once we get going, but I'm kind of not sure what to do at the beginning. I don't know what he needs.' And my first AD thought it was kind of cute," he added.
Tarantino went on to say that the two became friends over the last two years and so the director got to know him better. Following their friendship, Al Pacino even helped him in writing.
He added, "I've had him come over to my house, and read some material for a play I was writing, and so he helped me out on that, it was really cool. So, I wrote the role for him. So, it was great to work with Al Pacino."
While Tarantino had a great time working with the veteran actor, he said it was also great for him to hear Al Pacino say his dialogues.
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and late actor Luke Perry. The film hit theatres on July 26. (ANI)

