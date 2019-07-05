Quentin Tarantino gives insights into Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt's characters in 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:35 IST

Akshay Kumar says he chose 'Mission Mangal' for his daughter

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Revealing the reason behind choosing 'Mission Mangal', actor Akshay Kumar says he has done the film, especially for his daughter, Nitara, and children of her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars.